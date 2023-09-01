MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day 5 Order of Play: When does Novak Djokovic play today?

US Open 2023, Day Five schedule: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the list of third-round matches on the fifth day of this year’s Slam at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 17:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic will be in action today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Novak Djokovic will be in action today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic will be in action today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek and men’s world number two Novak Djokovic will be in action in the third round of the US Open 2023 on Friday.

While Swiatek will face 145th ranked Kaja Juvan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Djokovic will be up against 32nd seed Laslo Djere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sixth seed American Coco Gauff will also be in action against Elise Mertens; fourth seed Elena Rybakina will play Sorana Cirstea.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (singles only) for day five of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men’s Singles: [14] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [21] Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - 9:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Jennifer Brady (USA) - 11:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: [32] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - 4:30 AM IST

Men’s Singles: [32] Laslo Djere (SRB) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Taylor Townsend (USA) - 8:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Men’s Singles: [22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s Singles: [Q] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4:30 AM IST

Women’s Singles: [4] Elena Rybakina (KZK) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Grandstand

Women’s Singles: Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) - 8:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles: Ben Shelton (USA) vs Aslan Karatsev

Men’s Singles: [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI) vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Women’s Singles: Lin Zhu (CHN) vs [15] Belinda Bencic (SUI) - Not before 2:30 AM IST

Court 17

Women’s Singles: [20] Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera (USA)

Men’s Singles: Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Men’s Singles: [Q] Borna Gojo (CRO) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - Not before 3:30 AM IST

