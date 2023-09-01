Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek and men’s world number two Novak Djokovic will be in action in the third round of the US Open 2023 on Friday.
While Swiatek will face 145th ranked Kaja Juvan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Djokovic will be up against 32nd seed Laslo Djere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sixth seed American Coco Gauff will also be in action against Elise Mertens; fourth seed Elena Rybakina will play Sorana Cirstea.
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (singles only) for day five of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Men’s Singles: [14] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [21] Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - 9:30 PM IST
Women’s Singles: [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Jennifer Brady (USA) - 11:30 PM IST
Women’s Singles: [32] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - 4:30 AM IST
Men’s Singles: [32] Laslo Djere (SRB) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Taylor Townsend (USA) - 8:30 PM IST
Women’s Singles: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO)
Men’s Singles: [22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)
Men’s Singles: [Q] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4:30 AM IST
Women’s Singles: [4] Elena Rybakina (KZK) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Grandstand
Women’s Singles: Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) - 8:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles: Ben Shelton (USA) vs Aslan Karatsev
Men’s Singles: [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI) vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Women’s Singles: Lin Zhu (CHN) vs [15] Belinda Bencic (SUI) - Not before 2:30 AM IST
Court 17
Women’s Singles: [20] Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera (USA)
Men’s Singles: Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
Men’s Singles: [Q] Borna Gojo (CRO) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - Not before 3:30 AM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- US Open 2023, Day 5 Order of Play: When does Novak Djokovic play today?
- Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Salah exit, Amrabat Man United links, Kolol Muani to PSG news
- IGU picks strong Indian team for World Amateur Championship
- Europa League group-strage draw: Mourinho’s Roma in Group G, Liverpool in Group E, Conference League draw next
- US Open 2023, Day Four Results: Alcaraz, Jabeur move to third round; Murray exits
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE