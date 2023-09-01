MagazineBuy Print

Andy Murray: Deep runs at majors may be out of reach

Andy Murray knows time is no longer on his side as the 36-year-old conceded that another deep run at a major may not be within his reach after exiting the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 10:54 IST , NEW YORK

Reuters
Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts during a match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the second round of the U.S. Open.
Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts during a match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the second round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts during a match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the second round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray knows time is no longer on his side as the 36-year-old conceded that another deep run at a major may not be within his reach after exiting the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The 2012 champion put up a tough fight at first against 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov but rapidly lost energy and appeared to have little left in the tank as he conceded the second-round match with a double fault.

“It’s obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like,” the Briton told reporters.

“Maybe I need to accept that, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I’m capable of, they might not be there, as well.”

The three-times Grand Slam winner nearly retired in 2019 due to a hip issue but played some of his best tennis in years this season.

US Open 2023: Alcaraz downs Harris to reach third round

He reached the Doha final and proudly noted after his opening win at Flushing Meadows that he was at his highest ranking - 37th - since having a metal hip put in.

But he only made it as far as the third round of the Australian Open and exited Wimbledon in the second.

“I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work,” Murray said.

“The training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that. That’s what keeps me going.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
