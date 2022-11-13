Tennis

UTR Pro women’s tournament: Jennifer clinches the title

Jennifer Luikham beat Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the title in the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 13 November, 2022 20:02 IST
NEW DELHI 13 November, 2022 20:02 IST
Jennifer Luikham, the champion of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament in Delhi on Sunday.

Jennifer Luikham, the champion of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Jennifer Luikham beat Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the title in the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

Jennifer Luikham beat Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the title in the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Jennifer, ranked 721 in the world, was rewarded for winning all her six matches in the tournament with a prize of $3,600. It was the biggest prize of her professional career for Jennifer who has a classical style of play and a fluent game.

Also Read
Nakashima beats Lehecka in straight sets to win Next Gen ATP Finals title

She did struggle with lack of pace from her shrewd opponent who served well and placed her strokes judiciously, but Jennifer stayed calm to pull through. It was the fighting qualities of Suhitha and the fluctuating quality of Jennifer’s game, as she struggled with her timing, that made it an interesting contest.

Jennifer did lead 4-1 in both the sets but lost her grip by losing two more games both the times before tightening her grip to close it out.

Once she starts striking the slow balls with equal felicity as much as she does against quick pace, Jennifer will be winning a lot of matches. The sprayed shots also took the sting away from her game at times and it reflected in her serves as well.

“I am happy to win this title at home. I enjoyed playing the tournament. I will now go and train with my long-time coach Aditya Sachdeva at the RoundGlass Academy in Chandigarh and try to do well in the professional circuit”, said Jennifer.

Also Read
Australia to face Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup final

For the 17-year-old Suhitha who does not have a WTA rank, it was a big bonus in terms of competing at this level and getting $2,075 for her efforts. A trainee of Rohan Bopanna Academy, Suhitha kept fighting in every match and was quick on her feet in beating a clutch of good players.

Sai Samhitha who had lost to Suhitha in the opening league match cruised to the fifth place and bagged the same prize of $1,225 as that of the two semifinalists, Jagmeet Kaur Grewal and Akanksha Nitture.

Likewise, Bela Tamhankar finished ninth to win $950, Hitamakya Singh placed 13th to pocket $750 and Kavya Khirwar was 17th in collecting $575.

With six matches assured apart from prize money, it was a healthy exercise for the players to boost the quality of their game and get ready for tougher challenges.

The results (final): Jennifer Luikham bt Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-3.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us