Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International

Venus Williams pulled out of the season-opening Brisbane International on Wednesday after a "setback" during practice.The American veteran said she still hoped to play at the Adelaide International later this month ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year."Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," the 39-year-old seven-time major winner said in a statement."I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide."The tournament, featuring a strong field including world number one Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, gets underway on January 6.Organisers will announce a replacement for Williams on Thursday.