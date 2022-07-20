Tennis

Venus Williams to make singles comeback in Toronto

Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was awarded a wild card into the main draw for the August 6-15 National Bank Open on Wednesday.

Reuters
20 July, 2022 21:51 IST
The 42-year-old Venus last played a singles match at the Chicago Women’s Open in August 2021, where she lost in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former world no. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at next month’s WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, joining her sister Serena at the event.

The 42-year-old last played a singles match at the Chicago Women’s Open in August 2021, where she lost in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Her most recent return to court was when she teamed up with Britain’s Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Venus’s sister and 23-time major winner Serena elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw in Toronto, where world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu are also on the entry list.

