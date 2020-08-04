The wait for Dronacharya award continues for tennis coach Nagraj

For the fifth consecutive year, renowned tennis coach C.V. Nagraj from Hyderabad is keeping his fingers crossed in anticipation of the much-awaited recognition by way of a Dronacharya Award.

The 59-year-old coach, who bas been running The School of Power Tennis Academy with the support of the South Central Railway on the RRC premises in Secunderabad for the last 23 years, believes he has the credentials to be a strong contender having produced five Davis Cuppers from his stable – Susheel Narla, J. Vishnuvardhan, Punna Vishal, Saketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar.

Nagraj has relatively kept a low profile despite producing four Senior National champions but believes the Award will motivate him to continue his work to produce more internationals.

“It is not that I have been coaching to get these Awards. But, given the fact that I am qualified at least to apply is what keeps me going now,” he says. Sports Authority of Telangana State has recommended his name this year after AITA took up his cause in vain on previous occasions.

“Honestly, I am not sure what factors ultimately decide the eventual Awardee. But don’t I deserve this?” he asks in a choked voice.

The only recognition Nagraj was the Dilip Bose Award given by the AITA in 2014 for the best coach in tennis. ‘Don’t I deserve a better deal this time around? is his polite query.