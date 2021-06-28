Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Former champion Garbine Muguruza powers into second round The powerful Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court Two and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0 5-0. Reuters LONDON 28 June, 2021 22:02 IST Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory after winning her women's singles first round match against Fiona Ferro of France on Monday. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 28 June, 2021 22:02 IST Former champion Garbine Muguruza began her latest Wimbledon quest in ruthless fashion as she made up for a rain delay to crush France's Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1 on Monday.The powerful Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court Two and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0 5-0.READ | Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out by Frances Tiafoe in Wimbledon 2021 first round Ferro showed some steel to avoid complete humiliation, nicking a game as 11th seed Muguruza netted a forehand, but it was only a temporary reprieve.Muguruza is one of five former champions in the draw. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :