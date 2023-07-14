MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups

Wimbledon 2023, July 14 schedule: Djokovic’s quest for a 24th grand slam title will face a challenge from Sinner while Alcaraz will be up against Medvedev.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 01:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) will be in action in the men’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) will be in action in the men’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) will be in action in the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a men’s record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, will take on Jannik Sinner in the first singles semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.

In the other semifinal on the Central Court, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be up against third-seed Daniil Medvedev.

READ MORE: Jabeur rides the punches to beat Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final

The day 12 schedule also features the two women’s doubles semifinals.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 12 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 6 PM IST

Men’s Singles semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev

Court 1

Women’s Doubles semifinal: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) - 5:30 PM IST

Women’s Doubles semifinal: Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

