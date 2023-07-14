Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups

Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a men’s record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, will take on Jannik Sinner in the first singles semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.

In the other semifinal on the Central Court, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be up against third-seed Daniil Medvedev.

The day 12 schedule also features the two women’s doubles semifinals.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 12 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 6 PM IST

Men’s Singles semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev

Court 1

Women’s Doubles semifinal: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) - 5:30 PM IST

Women’s Doubles semifinal: Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)