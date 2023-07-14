Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a men’s record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, will take on Jannik Sinner in the first singles semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.
In the other semifinal on the Central Court, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be up against third-seed Daniil Medvedev.
The day 12 schedule also features the two women’s doubles semifinals.
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 12 of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles semifinal: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 6 PM IST
Men’s Singles semifinal: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev
Court 1
Women’s Doubles semifinal: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) - 5:30 PM IST
Women’s Doubles semifinal: Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups
