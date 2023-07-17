MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in men’s final, Hsieh-Strycova pair clinches women’s doubles title

Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: While top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final, Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova clinched the women’s doubles title.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 03:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges the crowd with the men’s singles trophy on Centre Court Balcony following his victory in the final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges the crowd with the men’s singles trophy on Centre Court Balcony following his victory in the final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges the crowd with the men’s singles trophy on Centre Court Balcony following his victory in the final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz stunned four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Top seed Alcaraz beat second seed Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours 42 minutes to become the third-youngest men’s singles winner at The Championships in the Open era.

In women’s doubles, 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova beat the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 14 of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES FINAL [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE).BARBORA STRYCOVA (CZE) [3] ELISE MERTENS (BEL)/STORM HUNTER (AUS) 7-5, 6-4
MEN'S WHEELCHAIR SINGLES FINAL [1] TOKITO ODA (JPN) [2] ALFIE HEWETT (GBR) 6-4, 6-2
QUAD WHEELCHAIR SINGLES FINAL [1] NIELS VINK (NED) [2] HEATH DAVIDSON (AUS)/ROBERT SHAW (CAN) 6-1, 6-2
WOMEN'S WHEELCHAIR DOUBLES FINAL [2] DIEDE DE GROOT (NED)/JISKE GRIFFIOEN (NED) [1] YUI KAMIJI (JPN)/KGOTHATSO MONTJANE (RSA) 6-1, 6-4
GIRLS' SINGLES FINAL [2] CLERVIE NGOUNOUE (USA) NIKOLA BARTUNKOVA (CZE) 6-2, 6-2
BOYS' SINGLES FINAL HENRY SEARLE (GBR) YAROSLAV DEMIN 6-4, 6-4
GIRLS' DOUBLES FINAL ALENA KOVACKOVA (CZE)/LAURA SAMSONOVA (CZE) HANNAH KLUGMAN (GBR)/ISABELLE LACY (GBR) 6-4, 7-5
BOYS' DOUBLES FINAL JAKUB FILIP (CZE)/GABRIELE VULPITTA (ITA) [6] BRANKO DJURIC (SRB)/ARTHUR GEA (FRA) 6-3, 6-3

