Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in men’s final, Hsieh-Strycova pair clinches women’s doubles title

Carlos Alcaraz stunned four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Top seed Alcaraz beat second seed Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours 42 minutes to become the third-youngest men’s singles winner at The Championships in the Open era.

In women’s doubles, 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova beat the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 14 of Wimbledon 2023: