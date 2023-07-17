Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in men’s final, Hsieh-Strycova pair clinches women’s doubles title

Carlos Alcaraz stunned four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.
Top seed Alcaraz beat second seed Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours 42 minutes to become the third-youngest men’s singles winner at The Championships in the Open era.
In women’s doubles, 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova beat the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
Here’s the complete list of results from day 14 of Wimbledon 2023:
|CATEGORY
|ROUND
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|MEN'S SINGLES
|FINAL
|[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP)
|[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)
|1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
|WOMEN'S DOUBLES
|FINAL
|SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE).BARBORA STRYCOVA (CZE)
|[3] ELISE MERTENS (BEL)/STORM HUNTER (AUS)
|7-5, 6-4
|MEN'S WHEELCHAIR SINGLES
|FINAL
|[1] TOKITO ODA (JPN)
|[2] ALFIE HEWETT (GBR)
|6-4, 6-2
|QUAD WHEELCHAIR SINGLES
|FINAL
|[1] NIELS VINK (NED)
|[2] HEATH DAVIDSON (AUS)/ROBERT SHAW (CAN)
|6-1, 6-2
|WOMEN'S WHEELCHAIR DOUBLES
|FINAL
|[2] DIEDE DE GROOT (NED)/JISKE GRIFFIOEN (NED)
|[1] YUI KAMIJI (JPN)/KGOTHATSO MONTJANE (RSA)
|6-1, 6-4
|GIRLS' SINGLES
|FINAL
|[2] CLERVIE NGOUNOUE (USA)
|NIKOLA BARTUNKOVA (CZE)
|6-2, 6-2
|BOYS' SINGLES
|FINAL
|HENRY SEARLE (GBR)
|YAROSLAV DEMIN
|6-4, 6-4
|GIRLS' DOUBLES
|FINAL
|ALENA KOVACKOVA (CZE)/LAURA SAMSONOVA (CZE)
|HANNAH KLUGMAN (GBR)/ISABELLE LACY (GBR)
|6-4, 7-5
|BOYS' DOUBLES
|FINAL
|JAKUB FILIP (CZE)/GABRIELE VULPITTA (ITA)
|[6] BRANKO DJURIC (SRB)/ARTHUR GEA (FRA)
|6-3, 6-3
