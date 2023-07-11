MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova comes through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis

Marketa Vondrousova reached the semifinals of Wimbledon with a roller-coaster 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over American Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 20:19 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marketa Vondrousova reached the semifinals of Wimbledon with a roller-coaster 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over American Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Tuesday.

The Czech came through a topsy-turvy encounter on Court One against the fourth seed to book her place in the last four against either world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland or Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The first set was a whirlwind with five breaks of serve in nine games, the momentum swinging wildly while many spectators were still taking their seats.

However, it was 24-year-old Vondrousova who secured the crucial break at 4-4 when a baseline rally ended with Pegula sending a backhand long.

READ | Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, the latest teenage sensation in women’s Tennis

The unseeded Czech brought up set point with an ace and duly held to love as she eyed a first Grand Slam semifinal since her runner-up finish at the French Open in 2019.

The twists and turns kept coming, though, as Pegula began finding her range in the second set. She began approaching the net more often to great success, breaking her left-handed opponent early en route to taking a 4-1 lead.

The American broke again at 5-2 with an excellent low volley to level the match.

In the decider, momentum looked to be staying with the 29-year-old as she saved three break points in the first three games and then broke Vondrousova by forcing her long.

But there was still time for one final twist. The roof was closed, as rain was expected, and when play resumed Vondrousva broke back twice more, as well as breaking her opponent’s resistance from the baseline in a terrific game to lead 5-4.

She served out the match to book her semi-final spot, becoming the third woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon last four after defeating four seeded opponents - after Zheng Jie in 2008 and Barbora Strycova in 2019.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Jessica Pegula /

WTA /

Marketa Vondrousova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina: 5-7, 7-6(5); Sinner faces Safiullin; Djokovic plays Rublev later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova comes through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Preview, probable XI, weather forecast, streaming info
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Asian Games 2022: Dipa Karmakar makes comeback at gymnastics selection trials
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova comes through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina: 5-7, 7-6(5); Sinner faces Safiullin; Djokovic plays Rublev later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, the latest teenage sensation in women’s Tennis
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Eubanks soaks in ‘whirlwind’ run through Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Rublev, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Quarterfinals Live Updates: Swiatek vs Svitolina: 5-7, 7-6(5); Sinner faces Safiullin; Djokovic plays Rublev later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova comes through roller-coaster clash with Pegula to reach semis
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Preview, probable XI, weather forecast, streaming info
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Asian Games 2022: Dipa Karmakar makes comeback at gymnastics selection trials
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment