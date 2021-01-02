Zeeshan Ali to head National Tennis Centre

Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali is excited about taking over as head of the National Tennis Centre.

“The whole project appealed to me when I was told about it in November. I have shifted from Bengaluru with family and been here for a month. This is going to be concrete work, and much more than we have ever done for Indian tennis,” said Zeeshan.

While the details of the centre will be announced soon, Zeeshan said that everything was in place for a high performance camp for junior boys.

“We have eight of the top-10 juniors in the country and 17 of the top 25. We will have a camp for a week in a bio bubble atmosphere, with 22 boys. Ashutosh Singh and Saurabh Singh will be the coaches, and I have also taken eight coaches of DLTA after having a session with them,” said Zeeshan.

There will also be webinar with sports psychologist, dietician and other experts. Abhimanyu Singh and Anand Dubey will take care of the fitness aspects of the trainees.

“We have a bunch of good players including Dev Javia. The players will be busy from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. every day,” said Zeeshan.

There will be an invitational national championship for the players to prepare them for the two ITF junior tournaments scheduled in the country. “All the players will stay in single rooms. The parents and personal coaches will not be allowed in the bubble. The parents, of course, will be invited to join in the webinar, as it is important that they also get the knowledge’’, said Zeeshan.

As Zeeshan observed, the idea of having the best players of the country training in one place would be beneficial to all of them. The girls need not feel left out, as they will have a similar camp soon. Zeeshan was categorical that the national camp was just the tip of the ice berg and the AITA had big plans to take Indian tennis forward, in a comprehensive holistic way.