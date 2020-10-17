Tennis Tennis Zverev, Bautista Agut toil to reach Cologne Indoors semis Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was taken the distance by Lloyd Harris but recovered to end the match with a bagel to move into the Cologne semis on Friday. AP 17 October, 2020 08:11 IST Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris and inched closer to his first title of the year and his third in native Germany. - Getty Images AP 17 October, 2020 08:11 IST Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 on Friday.Zverev was leading 6-4, 1-0 but dropped two of his four service games as Harris forced the third set. He rebounded as Harris struggled with a leg injury and he closed out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes. The seventh-ranked Zverev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Zverev is looking for his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018.READ | Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans It's his first appearance in Germany since playing in Hamburg last year. The second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semifinal. Bautista Agut prevailed over 2 1/2 hours to beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0, and Auger-Aliassime had fewer difficulties against Radu Albot, winning 6-3, 6-0. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos