Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH- Ajinkya, Shardul attempt to build pressure on Australia; WTC Final day 3 recap

Rahane (89, 129b, 11x4, 1x6) and Thakur (51, 109b, 6x4) put on 109 runs for the seventh wicket, raising India’s hopes of salvaging an honourable draw. Watch the video to know more.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 06:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Dhruva Prasad

The Indians were expected to capitulate without a fight, but Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur had other ideas. With every minute of resistance, the decibel level from the crowd increased.

At the stroke of Lunch, the loudest roar came when Pat Cummins kicked the ball. Cummins was understandably angry, having been called for a no-ball when he had Thakur trapped plumb in front.

The Indian flag filled the stands, as the 25,170-strong crowd took delight in Australia’s agony. The atmosphere at The Oval was electric, in stark contrast to the sullen faces at the start of play.

Rahane (89, 129b, 11x4, 1x6) and Thakur (51, 109b, 6x4) put on 109 runs for the seventh wicket, raising India’s hopes of salvaging an honourable draw. The duo’s heroics helped India avoid the follow-on and finished with 296.

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Shardul optimistic about India’s chances; Starc lauds Rahane knock

Australia moved to 123 for four at the close, with an overall lead of 296 runs. Cummins’ men continue to sit in the driver’s seat, but the Indians have shown the stomach for a fight.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nuggets vs Heat Live Score, Game 4: Porter Jr starts for Denver, Herro out for Miami; Starting Lineups, NBA Finals updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 4?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WATCH- Ajinkya, Shardul attempt to build pressure on Australia; WTC Final day 3 recap
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. NBA Finals Game 3: Jokic’s Nuggets muddle Miami Heat defense, regain lead
    Abhishek Saini
  3. WTC Final - IND v AUS Day 2: Advantage Australia as India fights to avoid follow-on, top order fails
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. What’s the Intercontinental Cup? History, opponents, past winners, venues - All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nuggets vs Heat Live Score, Game 4: Porter Jr starts for Denver, Herro out for Miami; Starting Lineups, NBA Finals updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 4?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment