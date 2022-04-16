Videos Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh After two years of lull, the scenes around the ‘Maidan’ signified the return of the football season in its past glory as officials, footballers and the ardent fans came together to pray for the success of their respective clubs in the upcoming season. Amitabha Das Sharma 16 April, 2022 19:25 IST Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Amitabha Das Sharma 16 April, 2022 19:25 IST Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally Professional boxing returns to Cuba, 60 years after Fidel Castro's ban IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for