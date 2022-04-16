Videos

Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh

After two years of lull, the scenes around the ‘Maidan’ signified the return of the football season in its past glory as officials, footballers and the ardent fans came together to pray for the success of their respective clubs in the upcoming season.

Amitabha Das Sharma
16 April, 2022 19:25 IST

Amitabha Das Sharma
16 April, 2022 19:25 IST

 

