WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

“I don’t want to be anyone’s replacement,” said world number two Alcaraz when confronted with his status as heir apparent to Nadal, after winning the Barcelona Open title.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 20:29 IST
Carlos Alcaraz insisted Sunday that he is not Rafael Nadal’s “replacement” as the teenager comfortably defended his Barcelona title, bolstering his bid to succeed his compatriot as French Open champion.

The 19-year-old brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to add the Barcelona trophy to wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells in 2023. He now has nine career titles.

With 14-time French Open champion Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and world number one and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz reinforced his credentials as a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year.

