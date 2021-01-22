Videos Conor McGregor: 'The war is not over' with Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor still has a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch on his mind, though he acknowledges that the chances of it happening have greatly diminished. Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 11:35 IST Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 11:35 IST ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov after win More Videos Paul Pogba - Should Manchester United stick or twist? Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Will Liverpool pay the penalty against Manchester United? ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for