Videos

Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta

Atalanta head coach Gian Gasperini expects a tough game against PSG when both sides meet in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 August, 2020 15:05 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 August, 2020 15:05 IST
Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta
Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal
Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real warms up for Champions League return against Man City
 More Videos
Arsenal vs Chelsea
How Arteta and Lampard reacted to the 2020 FA Cup final
St. Jude Invitational: Jon Rahm didn't feel like a World No. 1
Frank Lampard
Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea
Russia will be expelled if outstanding doping fine isn't paid - World Athletics
Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe
TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart
David Willey: I'm still disappointed over World Cup exclusion
Koepka reaping the benefits of a putting technique change