FC Goa’s first home game of this Indian Super League (ISL) season was a joyous one as it beat Jamshedpur FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium last Thursday.

Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Wail Sadaoui scored inside the first 15 minutes, and Brison Fernandes struck in the 93rd minute to give FC Goa a win on its return home.

This was Fernandes’ maiden ISL goal and it came in only his fifth match ever in the league. Speaking to fcgoa.in after the game, he said, “It felt incredible (after scoring).

“For the next five minutes, I felt like I was in a dream. It felt unreal. I have been working for this for so many years, and for it to finally come true was an amazing feeling. It wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the help and support of many people. I thank God, my family, friends, all my coaches, and everyone who has supported me at FC Goa.”

Soon after the final whistle, he met his parents who were at the stands to witness their son’s memorable outing against the Men of Steel. “They were also very happy to see me score and help in the team’s win. My parents have supported me a lot throughout my journey so far, and I owe a great deal to them for all my achievements.

“As soon as we met after the game, they celebrated our team’s win with me. They also reminded me that my feet should be planted firmly on the ground and that I still have a long way to go – an advice that I follow with earnest,” Brison went on.

The nimble-footed midfielder also revealed that his phone has been flooding with messages and calls conveying congratulations and good wishes . “I’ve got a thousand calls and messages, and I’m slowly taking the time to respond to everyone. I’m floored by the support,” he said.

One person that the 21-year-old did not miss out on was Derrick Pereira, FC Goa’s Technical Director. Pereira has played a big role in his development, overseeing his progress right from his time with the Club’s youth sides and later with their Development and First teams.

It was also under Derrick Pereira that Brison Fernandes made his ISL debut, in the 2021-22 season when the former was their head coach. “The first person that I called was Coach Derrick. He congratulated me on the goal and told me to continue working hard and chasing my dreams,” he said.