Videos NBA: Hammon becomes first acting female head coach after Popovich ejection Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the first half. Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 13:16 IST Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 13:16 IST Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020 Who are the Premier League Stats Stars of 2020? NBA: Hammon becomes first acting female head coach after Popovich ejection LeBron and Hammon both make history in Lakers wins over Spurs More Videos Lewis Hamilton to be awarded knighthood after historic seventh world title NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard Born This Day - Tiger Woods turns 45 ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights