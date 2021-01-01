Videos

NBA: Hammon becomes first acting female head coach after Popovich ejection

Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the first half.

01 January, 2021 13:16 IST
Hammon becomes first acting female head coach after Popovich ejection
