Videos Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services More than 1,700 people have died from at least 28,700 coronavirus cases in Spain and the country has introduced emergency restrictions to combat its spread. Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 11:10 IST Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 11:10 IST Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, urges IOC to postpones Games Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 More Videos Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death" On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40 Coronavirus - what's the latest? Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19 UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor