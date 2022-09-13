Bayern-Barcelona clashes are always thrillers and this time, there is the added bonus of a seasoned warhorse switching sides

FC Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski will be up against his former side, Bayern Munich on September 14 in the UEFA Champions League.

For eight seasons, Lewandowski was the German giant’s leading marksman, with 344 goals in 375 appearances.

During his spell at Bayern, the 34-year-old has played against his current side five times and has won four of them.

Here’s a brief look at them all, all from the UEFA Champions League



1) Champions League (2014-15) Semi Final first leg at Camp Nou

Lewandowski’s first match up against the Blaugrana remains his only defeat against the side. A rampant Barca led by the Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar trio ripped the Bayern side apart on the way to a 3-0 win. The most memorable moment of the game came from Messi, who left Bayern defender Jerome Boateng behind and then went on to chip Manuel Neuer to score. The Polish striker had a subdued game with his side getting just one shot on target.



2) Champions League (2014-15) Semi Final second leg at Allianz Arena

Bayern’s hopes for a comeback after an early goal from defender Mehdi Benatia was quickly put out by Neymar, who scored two quick fire goals in the first half. In the second half, Bayern scored twice, with Lewandowski scoring his first ever goal against his current side, to win the fixture ending 3-2 in Bayern’s favour, but the side losing the tie on aggregate.



3) Champions League (2019-20) Quarter Final at Estadio da Luz in Portugal

Bayern waited for so long to take a win off Barca, a wait that went on for close to five years. An 8-2 thrashing to put out the Catalan side out of the tournament was a statement win for Bayern as it went on to win the European title. Lewandowski played a major role in this historic win with a goal and an assist. In fact Bayern started proceeding in the fourth minute of the game through Thomas Muller after Lewandowski cushioned a pass for him in the box. His goal came much later, in the 82nd minute, when he headed in a cross from Coutinho, a loanee from Barcelona, into the goal.



4) Champions League (2020-21) Group Stage at Camp Nou

Bayern pulled off an easy 3-0 win over its rivals with the Spanish side in disarray after the departure of Messi to PSG. Lewandowski scored two, with his strike partner, Thomas Muller getting the other.



5) Champions League (2020-21) Group Stage at Allianz Arena

Bayern went on to repeat the scoreline as it cantered to a win at its home. While Lewandowski didn’t get on the scoresheet, he managed to provide as assist to Muller to open the scoring in the 34th minute.