Watch | Syed Rahim Nabi: Someone will replace Chhetri but his records are irreplicable

Former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi was all praise for retiring Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who brought his international career to an end after Thursday’s World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait. Nabi, who has captained and played under Chhetri hailed the striker’s dedication and ability to adapt.

On the question of who will take Chhetri’s place in the national team, he said his records will be difficult to surpass

“Bhaichung (Bhutia) filled the boots of the great IM Vijayan, Sunil filled Bhaichung’s boots someone will fill his boots but what he has done, the records that he has set surpassing that will be very difficult,” Nabi told PTI at the East Bengal club ground in Kolkata a few hours before the all important match.

He said it is a matter of pride that FIFA paid tribute to the Indian captain by placing his photo besides all time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.