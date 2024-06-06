MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Watch | Syed Rahim Nabi: Someone will replace Chhetri but his records are irreplicable

Syed Rahim Nabi said it is a matter of pride that FIFA paid tribute to the Indian captain by placing his photo besides all time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 21:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
| Video Credit: PTI

Former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi was all praise for retiring Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who brought his international career to an end after Thursday’s World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait. Nabi, who has captained and played under Chhetri hailed the striker’s dedication and ability to adapt.

On the question of who will take Chhetri’s place in the national team, he said his records will be difficult to surpass

“Bhaichung (Bhutia) filled the boots of the great IM Vijayan, Sunil filled Bhaichung’s boots someone will fill his boots but what he has done, the records that he has set surpassing that will be very difficult,” Nabi told PTI at the East Bengal club ground in Kolkata a few hours before the all important match.

He said it is a matter of pride that FIFA paid tribute to the Indian captain by placing his photo besides all time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Chhetri felicitated after retiring from international football, following a draw in India vs Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch | Syed Rahim Nabi: Someone will replace Chhetri but his records are irreplicable
    PTI
  3. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 22/2 (4); Fakhar, Babar look to stabilise after two quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri retires: A look at iconic moments of Indian football captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Watch | Syed Rahim Nabi: Someone will replace Chhetri but his records are irreplicable
    PTI
  2. Imola Grand Prix’s legacy: How F1 became safer after the twin deaths of Ratzenberger and Senna in 1994
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,S. Dipak Ragav
  3. How did Rahul Dravid do as India coach? A look back at his highs and lows in the team India top job
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL Semifinal Video Highlights: Sahal late goal helps Mohun Bagan beat Odisha to reach final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Chhetri felicitated after retiring from international football, following a draw in India vs Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch | Syed Rahim Nabi: Someone will replace Chhetri but his records are irreplicable
    PTI
  3. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 22/2 (4); Fakhar, Babar look to stabilise after two quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri retires: A look at iconic moments of Indian football captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment