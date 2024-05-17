How did Rahul Dravid do as India coach? A look back at his highs and lows in the team India top job

India’s men’s cricket team is set to get a new head coach, with incumbent Rahul Dravid having informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to step away at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in June.
How did the veteran India cricketer do at the helm of the senior men’s team? Amol Karhadkar looks back at his tenure.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
- Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Anshu Malik
- Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
- Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
- MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians plays for pride in dead rubber against Lucknow; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE