MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How did Rahul Dravid do as India coach? A look back at his highs and lows in the team India top job

How did veteran India cricketer Rahul Dravid do at the helm of the senior men’s team? Amol Karhadkar looks back at his coaching tenure and its highs and lows.

Published : May 17, 2024 15:58 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar

India’s men’s cricket team is set to get a new head coach, with incumbent Rahul Dravid having informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to step away at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in June.

How did the veteran India cricketer do at the helm of the senior men’s team? Amol Karhadkar looks back at his tenure.

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
    AP
  2. Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Anshu Malik
    PTI
  3. Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
    AFP
  4. Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
    Aashin Prasad
  5. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians plays for pride in dead rubber against Lucknow; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. How did Rahul Dravid do as India coach? A look back at his highs and lows in the team India top job
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ISL Semifinal Video Highlights: Sahal late goal helps Mohun Bagan beat Odisha to reach final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: My role is to finish games regardless of batting position, says PBKS batter Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO - Mayank Yadav: Have always loved things which have speed; visualised my debut for last two years
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
    AP
  2. Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Anshu Malik
    PTI
  3. Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
    AFP
  4. Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
    Aashin Prasad
  5. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians plays for pride in dead rubber against Lucknow; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment