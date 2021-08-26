World U-19 Volleyball: India loses to Iran

After a win over World No. 9 Nigeria in its opener, India lost to host Iran (World No. 5) 22-25, 15-25, 22-25 in a Pool 'A' match of the FIVB World under-19 volleyball championship in Tehran on Wednesday night.

But despite the loss, World No. 49 India made it to the pre-quarterfinals as Guatemala – one of the teams in India's group – had pulled out after eight of its 12 players had tested positive for COVID-19 before travelling to Iran.

India got a last-minute entry into the championship after some of Asia's top teams withdrew and the team had a short four-week camp for the event.