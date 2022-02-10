National Volleyball Championship: Haryana, Kerala enter quarterfinals

Kerala defeated last year's runner-up Assam in straight sets for its first win in Group 'B' and joined Services and Tamil Nadu in the men's quarterfinals of the 70 National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Services defeated Tamil Nadu and topped the group while the latter took the second spot and Kerala was third. The top three teams from groups 'A' and 'B' automatically qualify for the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Haryana men and Railways have made the last-eight stage from Group 'A' with two wins each.

In the women's section, defending champion Kerala and Himachal Pradesh (from Group A) and Railways, Karnataka and West Bengal (Group B) have qualified for the quarterfinals.