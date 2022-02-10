Home Volleyball National Volleyball Championship: Haryana, Kerala enter quarterfinals Kerala defeated last year's runner-up Assam in straight sets for its first win in Group 'B' and joined Services and Tamil Nadu in the men's quarterfinals of the 70 National senior volleyball championship. Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR / KOCHI 10 February, 2022 20:48 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the women's section, defending champion Kerala and Himachal Pradesh (from Group A) and Railways, Karnataka and West Bengal (Group B) have qualified for the quarterfinals. - REUTERS Stan Rayan BHUBANESWAR / KOCHI 10 February, 2022 20:48 IST Kerala defeated last year's runner-up Assam in straight sets for its first win in Group 'B' and joined Services and Tamil Nadu in the men's quarterfinals of the 70 National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.Meanwhile, Services defeated Tamil Nadu and topped the group while the latter took the second spot and Kerala was third. The top three teams from groups 'A' and 'B' automatically qualify for the quarterfinals.Defending champion Haryana men and Railways have made the last-eight stage from Group 'A' with two wins each.RELATED | National Volleyball Championship: Railways men, women enter quarterfinals In the women's section, defending champion Kerala and Himachal Pradesh (from Group A) and Railways, Karnataka and West Bengal (Group B) have qualified for the quarterfinals.The results (league):Men: Kerala bt Assam 25-18, 25-20, 25-21; Services bt Tamil Nadu 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17; Delhi bt Telangana 25-20, 25-20, 116-25, 25-17; AP bt Bihar 25-17, 25-16, 25-17; WB bt UP 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17; Punjab bt Gujarat 25-21, 25-16, 25-20; Chandigarh bt Maharashtra 25-21, 25-15, 26-24; Haryana bt Rajasthan 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.Women: Kerala bt Chandigarh 25-16, 25-14, 25-16; Railways bt Karnataka 25-11, 25-11, 25-13; TN bt AP 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24; HP bt Delhi 25-18, 25-18, 25-23; WB bt Maharashtra 25-12, 25-11, 25-17; Odisha bt Haryana 25-20, 25-22, 25-16; Telangana bt Jharkhand 25-15, 25-11, 25-21. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :