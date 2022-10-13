Prime Volleyball League 2022 auctions LIVE Updates: Auction to resume at 2:30 PM; Kerala’s Sethu TR sold thrice his base price

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Prime Volleyball League auctions season 2.

The cap of the players are at 18 lakh after which there would be a draw to decide which team will get the player!

NOW THE TEAMS WILL BREAK FOR LUNCH BEFORE COMING BACK FOR THE BRONZE CATEGORY at 2:30 PM

Silver category- 3 lakh (base price)

⦿ Deepu, Venkatesh, Muniarsu unsold!

⦿ Alan, Shravan Yadav, Ratheesh unsold

Liberos are in ! ⦿ Mujeeb MC goes to Bengaluru at base price!

⦿ Prince Koundal, Deepesh Kumar, Rijas KR, Sachin K, Mohit, Jibin Job, Selva Pandi, M Sajuprakash unsold

⦿ Lavmeet Katariya will be a part of Calicut squad for 3.90 lakh!

⦿ Jishnu PV goes to Bengaluru for 3 lakh!

⦿ Hyderabad gets Saurabh Maan for the base price

⦿ Rajat unsold

Blockers are in ! ⦿ Arun Zacharias Siby sold to Hyderabad for 4 lakh!

⦿ Ibin Jose sold to Torpedoes for base price!

⦿ Selva Prabhu, AS Venkatesh, Manu Joseph, Mishab, Ansab O, Mubarak Ali, Anup, Praveen Kumar, Prince unsold!

Sohan Kumar unsold! ⦿ Sethu TR, who was a part of Kerala’s National Games winning teams gets a strong bid between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Bengaluru gets Sethu for 9.75 lakh!

⦿ AsifMon, Anandaraj, Prabagaran, Athul KP, Rahul Kataria, Piraisoodan, Rajat Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Raja Sekar unsold!

⦿ Attackers in fray!

⦿ Lal Sujan MV goes to Hyderabad for 4.50 lakh

⦿ Hariharan is auctioned for 3.30 lakh to Kolkata!

⦿ Asham Ali remains unsold!

⦿ Jithin N of Kerala get Hyderabad and Mumbai raise bids. He goes to Mumbai for 5.30 lakh!

⦿ Setters begin the silver category bidding!

Gold category- 5 lakh (base price)

Chirag Yadav (Calicut Heroes) and Vipul Kumar (Kochi Blue Spikers) are the most expensive players in the gold category.

⦿ The sole libero in the gold category Prabakaran is unsold!

⦿ The veteran Tamil Nadu blocker G R Vaishnav goes unsold!

⦿ Rohit P will be a part of the Mumbai camp for a base price of 5 lakh!

⦿ Blockers list are in!

Bengaluru and Mumbai fight it out again for ⦿ Amit Gulia of Haryana, played for Black Hawk have Mumbai and Bengaluru bidding. Chennai in as Bengaluru out. Gulia will play for Mumbai Meteors for 7.10 lakh!

Services’ Chirag Yadav, Hyderabad are bent on this player as they bid while the challenger keeps changing. ⦿ Varun G S of Karnataka goes unsold!

⦿ Kerala’s Rahul K is back with the Kolkata Thunderbolts at 7 lakh!

⦿ Gagandeep Singh of Punjab goes unsold!

⦿ M Ashwin Raj, several teams bid for this lad from Tamil Nadu. However, Calicut gets him at 6.7 lakh.

The attackers draw are in ! ⦿ Vipul Kumar is the only setter available in the gold category. Kochi and Calicut bid high for the Uttar Pradesh setter. Kolkata comes between. Kochi gets Vipul Kumar for 10.75 lakh!

Platinum category 8 lakh(base price)

Rohit Kumar (Kochi Blue Spikers) and Ranjit Singh (Hyderabad Black Hawks) are the most expensive players from the platinum category.

⦿ Ranjit Singh, a setter who was the former Bengaluru Torpedoes captain goes to Hyderabad Black Hawks 12.25 lakh!

⦿ Karthik A, former captain of Kochi Blue Spikers was sold to Mumbai Meteors for 10 lakh!

⦿ Ahmedabad Defenders and Mumbai Meteors fight it out LM Manoj but Calicut comes in between as Mumbai goes out. Manoj is picked by 8.75 lakh for Ahmedabad Defenders!

International players

Hyderabad Black Hawks - Trent O’Dea from Australia, Carlos Andres Zamora from Colombia

Chennai Blitz- Renato Mendes from Brazil, Moyo Audran from Cameroon

Kochi Blue Spikers- Eduardo Romay from Peru, Walter Da Cruz from Brazil

Calicut Heroes- Jose Antonio Sandoval from Cuba, Matt Hilling from USA

Bengaluru Torpedoes- Sebastian Giraldo from Colombia, Alirza Abaldoch from Iran

Kolkata Thunderbolts- Jose Verdi from Venezuela, Cody Caldwell from Cuba

Mumbai Meteors- Brandon Greenway from USA, Hiroshi Centellas from Cuba

Ahmedabad Defenders- Danial Motazedi from Iran, Andrew Kohut James from USA

Here are the drafts for international players!

Some players from Kerala, who have participated in PVL, felicitated for their National Games performance

Retained Players

Kolkata Thunderbolts - Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai and Janshad U.

Ahmedabad Defenders- Captain Muthusamy A, Shon T John and S Santhosh,

Calicut Heroes- Jerome Vinith and Abil Krishnan.

Chennai Blitz- Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob and Pinamma Prashant,

Bengaluru Torpedoes- Vinyak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Pankaj Sharma.

Hyderabad Black Hawks- Guru Prasanth, Anand K and John Joseph

Kochi Blue Spikers- Venu C, Dushyanth G N and Erin Varghese