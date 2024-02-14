Prime Volleyball League 2024: Preview, rules, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info

PREVIEW:

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, 2024, and will be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors - will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multi – purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the host Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

SUPER 5s

This season will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s stage. The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

LIVE STREAMING INFO Watch Prime Volleyball League Season 3 from February 15, 2024, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from 6.30 pm onwards. Catch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website as well.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the final.

RULES

First team to reach 15 points wins the set, with every match consisting of five sets.

A 5-0 win will bring the team three points in the standings, while any other win will bring two points. In case of a tie in the number of points, the sets won will be taken into account in determining the team’s points table ranking.

The eliminator and final will be played in a standard best-of-five format.

SUPER POINT AND SUPER SERVE

Super point, offers the team calling a chance to double their points. However, if that team loses the rally, the opponent wins two points. To use a Super Point, a team must call before it reaches 11 points in the set.

Super Serve is when a team aces the serve with the ball landing on the opponent’s court without anyone touching, earns the serving team two points.