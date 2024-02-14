MagazineBuy Print

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Preview, rules, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Prime Volleyball League 2024: All you need to know about the third season of PVL taking place in Chennai from February 15 to March 21, 2024.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 17:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Ahmedabad Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023.
The Ahmedabad Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Ahmedabad Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PREVIEW:

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, 2024, and will be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors - will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multi – purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the host Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

SUPER 5s

This season will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s stage. The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

LIVE STREAMING INFO
Watch Prime Volleyball League Season 3 from February 15, 2024, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from 6.30 pm onwards. Catch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website as well.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the final.

RULES

First team to reach 15 points wins the set, with every match consisting of five sets.

A 5-0 win will bring the team three points in the standings, while any other win will bring two points. In case of a tie in the number of points, the sets won will be taken into account in determining the team’s points table ranking.

The eliminator and final will be played in a standard best-of-five format.

SUPER POINT AND SUPER SERVE

Super point, offers the team calling a chance to double their points. However, if that team loses the rally, the opponent wins two points. To use a Super Point, a team must call before it reaches 11 points in the set.

Super Serve is when a team aces the serve with the ball landing on the opponent’s court without anyone touching, earns the serving team two points.

PVL 3 SCHEDULE-
LEAGUE STAGE: 
15th February, 2024: 
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 
16th February, 2024: 
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes 
17th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
18th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans 
19th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
20th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
21st February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes v Mumbai Meteors 
22nd February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
23rd February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
24th February 2024: 
REST DAY 
25th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes 
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
26th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders 
27th: February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
28th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors 
29th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
1st March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders 
2nd March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes 
3rd March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
4th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors v Chennai Blitz 
5th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans 
6th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes 
7th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors 
8th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes 
9th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
10th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans 
SUPER 5s 
11th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 2nd 
12th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 4th 
13th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 5th 
14th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 2nd 
15th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 4th 
16th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 2nd 
17th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 3rd 
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 5th 
18th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 3rd 
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 2nd 
ELIMINATOR 
19th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 2nd (After Super 5s) vs Team 3rd (After Super 5s) 
20th March 2024: 
REST DAY 
FINAL 
21st March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st (After Super 5s) vs Winner of Eliminator

