PVL 2024: Aponza’s efforts go in vain as Calicut Heroes beat Delhi Toofans in straight sets

Calicut Heroes picked up its second win of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, beating Delhi Toofans 15-8, 15-13, 16-14 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Jerome Vinith was named the Player of the Match.

Danial Aponza guarded Delhi’s middle, not giving any room to Calicut’s attackers. But the presence of Iranian Danial Moatazedi in the middle helped Calicut.

Both the teams’ middle-blockers made useful contributions in attacks and the contest remained on level terms for most part of the game. Jerome’s fiery spikes from Zone 2, while Chirag Yadav’s clever attacks put Calicut ahead in the contest.

Aponza’s monstrous blocking provided Delhi an opening but Mohan Ukkrapandian kept setting Jerome up for spikes in dangerous zones as Calicut maintained control.

Delhi did not help itself with consecutive unforced errors while Luiz Perotto joined in on Calicut’s attacks to take the game away from the opposition.

Aponza kept fighting the lone battle for Delhi, but the game remained a Calicut show.

S. Santhosh started finding his feet in the attack and Toofans showed signs of resistance. But Mohan Ukkrapandian’s clever service committed Delhi to making errors in reception.

Calicut’s huge gamble to call for a Super Point proved to be the right call as Vikas Maan deposited the ball in no man’s zone with a spike. Moatazedi and Vinith sealed the match for Calicut with a win in straight sets.