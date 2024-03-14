MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024, Super 5: Calicut Heroes reclaims top spot after win against Bengaluru Torpedoes

Calicut Heroes defeat Bengaluru Torpedoes in thrilling match to reclaim top spot in Prime Volleyball League.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 23:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Calicut Heroes’ skipper Jerome Vinith.
Calicut Heroes’ skipper Jerome Vinith. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Calicut Heroes’ skipper Jerome Vinith. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a nail-biting encounter, Calicut Heroes overcame a valiant effort from the Bengaluru Torpedoes, winning 18-16, 16-14, 8-16, 11-15, 15-10 to reclaim the top spot of the Super 5 table of the Prime Volleyball League here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. 

The match started with both teams matching each other in the first set which lasted for 34 rallies. Heroes narrowly edged out thanks to experienced setter Ukkra Pandian’s swift decision-making. 

READ | PVL 2024, Super 5s: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller

Torpedoes came back with intent in the second set, however, Heroes’ skipper Jerome Vinith and Libero Mukesh Kumar displayed acrobatic brilliance to give their team a 2-0 advantage. 

With their backs against the wall, Torpedoes came back strong by winning the next two sets. Substitute Ibin Jose and seasoned attacker Sethu TR stepped up for the Bengaluru-based team to take the set into the final set. 

Heroes showcased a brilliant attacking prowess in the fifth set, with, Chirag Yadav and substitute opposite-hitter Ashok Bishnoi scripting a famous victory.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
