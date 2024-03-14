PVL 2024, Super 5: Calicut Heroes reclaims top spot after win against Bengaluru Torpedoes

In a nail-biting encounter, Calicut Heroes overcame a valiant effort from the Bengaluru Torpedoes, winning 18-16, 16-14, 8-16, 11-15, 15-10 to reclaim the top spot of the Super 5 table of the Prime Volleyball League here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

The match started with both teams matching each other in the first set which lasted for 34 rallies. Heroes narrowly edged out thanks to experienced setter Ukkra Pandian’s swift decision-making.

Torpedoes came back with intent in the second set, however, Heroes’ skipper Jerome Vinith and Libero Mukesh Kumar displayed acrobatic brilliance to give their team a 2-0 advantage.

With their backs against the wall, Torpedoes came back strong by winning the next two sets. Substitute Ibin Jose and seasoned attacker Sethu TR stepped up for the Bengaluru-based team to take the set into the final set.

Heroes showcased a brilliant attacking prowess in the fifth set, with, Chirag Yadav and substitute opposite-hitter Ashok Bishnoi scripting a famous victory.