VFI announces the inaugural season of Indian Volleyball League

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), on Sunday, announced the inaugural season of the Indian Volleyball League (IVL) in partnership with Eurosport India-Discovery Network’s sports brand. Audiences will also be able to livestream the league at the discovery+ app, a communique said.

IVL, which is tentatively scheduled for June-July 2022, is sanctioned both by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

IVL proposes to have six to eight new franchise’s representing various cities across India. The teams will have a mix of top players from the Indian national team along with talented players from various States as well as a host of top international players in their roster for the inaugural season.