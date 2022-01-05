Vinit Kumar optimistic of good outing for Kolkata Thunderbolts in PVL

Spiker Vinit Kumar is confident that the exposure of playing with overseas recruits in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) will help the Indian players.

The 30-year-old feels the event would benefit the Indian side. "Every team has two foreign players. It will help the Indian players as the foreign players will share their experience. We will learn a few things from them.

"The revival of the volleyball league is a good opportunity for us... All the [domestic] players who will play in the league can play for India. The lack of exposure [in terms of playing with international sides] will be compensated for in the league. We will get good competition with good players. Ultimately it will help the Indian team," Vinit, who has been picked by Kolkata Thunderbolts for Rs 8.75 lakh, told Sportstar.

Vinit is optimistic about his PVL side. "Our team is really good and I have high hopes for my team. We have been practising well and hopefully we will do well. Our management and coaches are very supportive. They keep encouraging us. A player remains in good mental space in such an environment."

Vinit threw some light on his domestic experience. "Earlier, I used to represent Uttarakhand [as I am employed with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation]. The team has now shifted to Guwahati. So now we play for Assam. In the last National championship, Assam won the silver medal for the first time."

Hailing from a farmer's family in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Vinit, a 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist, thinks PVL will be a hit in his native place.

"Volleyball is very popular in our area, local and all-India tournaments keep happening there. There is a stadium about 20 km from my home. Whenever I go home I practise there. Other players from the area do the same. I am sure people over there will follow different teams during the league," said Vinit.