Antim Panghal (53kg) bagged a silver medal, while Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg) and Reetika (72kg) secured bronze as all the Indian women in fray on Wednesday secured podium finishes at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana.

World under-20 champion Antim defeated Singapore’s Hsiao Lim 10-0, China’s Li Deng 6-0 and Uzbekistan’s Aktenge Keunimjaeva ‘by fall’ to enter the final and ensure her first medal in the event.

Also Read Vinesh, Bajrang stay away from overseas camps

In the title clash against the 2021 World champion and defending champion Japanese Akari Fujinami, Antim lost 0-10 to settle for the silver.

Worlds silver medallist Anshu made light of an injury to take her fourth Asian medal. Anshu got past Singapore’s Danielle Lim 11-0 and China’s Qi Zhang 5-4 before getting beaten 1-5 in the semifinals by Japan’s Sae Nanjo. Anshu beat Mongolian Erdenesuvd Bat Erdene 10-0 for the bronze.

Anshu’s friend Sonam was pinned by Mongolian Orkhon Purevdorj, but banked on her second life to beat an experienced Chinese, World and Asian medallist Xiaojuan Luo 5-1 to corner the bronze.

Manisha got the better of Mongolian Shoovdor Baatarjav 2-1 and Uzbekistan’s Ariukhan Jumabaeva ‘by fall’ before getting beaten 0-11 by Chinese Lia Long. Manisha was pinned by Japanese Mahiro Yoshitake in the semifinals before bouncing back to trounce Kazakh Albina Kairgeldinova ‘by fall’ in the bronze medal match.

Reetika beat Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzat Nurtaeva 6-3 but went down fighting 4-5 against Japan’s Sumire Niikura in the last-four. She recorded a 5-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Oknazarova to pocket the bronze.

Indian women collected seven medals, including two silvers and five bronzes, in the continental event.