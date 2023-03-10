Asian wrestling championships trials: Aman Sehrawat wins top berth in 57kg

World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat rallied to beat Atish Todkar 14-4 on his way to win the top place in the freestyle 57kg category at the men’s selection trials for the Asian wrestling championships in Delhi on Friday.

In the absence of injured Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, his Chhatrasal akhara mate Aman claimed the right to represent the country in the continental event, which was shifted from Delhi to Astana (April 9-14) due to the ongoing enquiry by the Government-appointed Oversight Committee (OC) into the allegations levelled by some prominent wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials and coaches.

The trials were conducted by the OC, which was also tasked to look after the day-to-day work of the WFI during the enquiry period.

Three-time Asian gold medallist Ravi, who was initially seen with the rebel wrestlers group, could not take the trials due to a Grade-2 knee injury during a training session in the first half of February, according to a source close to the wrestler.

Bajrang Punia, who was among the protesting wrestlers and who continued to stay away from competitions during the enquiry, was the most notable absentee in 65kg.

National Games champion Anuj Kumar, who was one of the five wrestlers to get into the trials through a court order after being ineligible as per the criteria laid out by the OC, got past World junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal on his way to emerge as the best in 65kg.

Deepak Punia, a former 86kg Worlds silver medallist who earlier sided with the protesters, took the slot in 92kg.

World junior bronze medallist Mulayam Yadav fought back to upset Commonwealth Games champion Naveen Malik for the 70kg spot.

National Games champion Yash Tushir got the better of National champion Sagar Jaglan to secure his place in 74kg.

The squad:

Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Pankaj (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Mulayam Yadav (70kg), Yash Tushir (74kg), Deepak (79kg), Jonty Kumar (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Deepak Nehra (97kg), Anirudh (125kg).

Greco Roman: Rupin (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narender Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg).