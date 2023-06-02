Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest

Earlier today, the members of the 1983 World Cup team urged the elite athletes not to take a hasty decision and hoped their grievances will be heard and resolved.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 23:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of BCCI president Roger Binny.
File image of BCCI president Roger Binny. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of BCCI president Roger Binny. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has distanced himself from the statement issued by the 1983 World Cup-winning team on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest.

“Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest. I believe that the competent authorities are working to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics,” Binny said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier today, the members of the 1983 World Cup team urged the elite athletes not to take a hasty decision and hoped their grievances will be heard and resolved.

ALSO READ
FIR by wrestlers reveal traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

“We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga,” a statement released by the 1983 World Cup winning team read.

“Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation’s pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail,” the statement read further.

India’s top wrestlers held off from throwing their medals into the country’s sacred river Ganga on Tuesday — as part of an ongoing protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for allegedly sexually harassing young female athletes.

“These medals are our life and soul. After we immerse them in the Ganga river, there would be no meaning for us to live. So we will go to the India Gate and sit on a fast unto death,” the wrestlers had said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

WFI /

Roger Binny /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise - Reports
    AP
  4. Khelo India University Games: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at top with Panjab on day 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Verstappen tops both Spanish GP practice sessions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision
    PTI
  3. Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
    PTI
  4. FIR by wrestlers reveal traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manjeet wins bronze in UWW ranking series wrestling event in Kyrgyzstan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise - Reports
    AP
  4. Khelo India University Games: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at top with Panjab on day 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Verstappen tops both Spanish GP practice sessions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment