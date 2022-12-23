National Wrestling C’Ships: Guided by Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat retains women’s 62kg title

Guided by her World and Olympic medallist husband Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat warded off Sumitra’s challenge to retain the women’s 62kg crown on the concluding day of the National wrestling championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

One of the Phogat sisters, Sangeeta, who competed in her first event after suffering an ACL injury about six months ago, improved her rhythm with each bout and kept her best for the final.

Sangeeta grabbed a two-point lead before Sumitra levelled the scores in the first period.

Sangeeta employed a right leg attack, resulting in a takedown, to regain her lead. A swift and spectacular counterattack bolstered her lead (6-2). She used her power to blunt Sumitra’s last-ditch effort and won the contest 8-2.

“I competed last in the Commonwealth Games trials. I was into rehab, during which Bajrang’s positive support helped me. I have to guard against injuries and improve my game ahead of come important events, including the Olympics,” said Sangeeta.

Sushma Shokeen rallied to beat Pooja Jat and claim the 53kg title. Pooja got a point due to Sushma’s passivity, but Sushma performed a fine takedown and pinned Pooja. The bout ended with Pooja’s animated protest.

The medalists:

53kg: 1. Sushma Shokeen (Del), 2. Pooja Jat (MP), 3. Swati (Mah), Sheetal Tomar (UP); 57kg: 1. Rajani (RSPB), 2. Sito (Har), 3. Rajani (Del), Sonali (Mah); 59kg: 1. Sarita Mor (RSPB), 2. Simran (Del), 3. Bhagyashree (Mah), Pooja Yadav (UP); 62kg: 1. Sangeeta Phogat (RSPB), 2. Sumitra (Del), 3. Sonika (HP), Vaishnavi (Mah); 65kg: 1. Bhateri (SSCB), 2. Monia (RSPB), 3. Monika (Raj), Jaspreet Kaur (Pun); 68kg: 1. Radhika (Har), 2. Pratiksha (Mah), 3. Anu (Raj), Nisha Dahiya (RSPB); 72kg: 1. Ritika (Har), 2. Nikki (RSPB), 3. Rajani (UP), N.Tombi Devi (Man); 76kg: 1. Kiran (RSPB), 2. Bipasha (Del), 3. Rani (HP), Sudesh Kumari (Har).