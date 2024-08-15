MagazineBuy Print

Nishant Phogat among 29 Indians in action at under-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024

The competition, from August 19 to 25, will see 576 wrestlers compete in 30 weight classes in Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling and Greco-Roman, in Amman, Jordan.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 22:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: In a two-day format, the tournament will begin with Greco-Roman followed by Women’s Wrestling and finish with Freestyle.
Representative Image: In a two-day format, the tournament will begin with Greco-Roman followed by Women’s Wrestling and finish with Freestyle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: In a two-day format, the tournament will begin with Greco-Roman followed by Women's Wrestling and finish with Freestyle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A week after the 2024 Paris Olympics, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the list of wrestlers for the U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

The first World Championships of this season will be held from August 19 to 25 in the Jordanian capital, UWW said in a release.

ALSO READ: There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her

The competition will see 576 wrestlers compete in 30 weight classes in Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling and Greco-Roman. In a two-day format, the tournament will begin with Greco-Roman followed by Women’s Wrestling and finish with Freestyle.

LIST OF INDIANS AT THE CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Freestyle - Men
45kg - Shivam
48kg - Harsh
51kg - Kartik
55kg - Jaiveer Singh
60kg - Sitender
65kg - Sagar
71kg - Nishant Ruhil
80kg - Vevik
92kg - Sunny
110kg - Jaspooran Singh
Freestyle - Women
40kg - Raj Bala
43kg - Aditi Kumari
46kg - Shrutika Patil
53kg - Muskan
57kg - Neha
61kg - Rajnita
65kg - Pulkit
69kg - Kajal
73kg - Mansi Lather
Greco-Roman
45kg - Kedar Kamble
48kg - Bikash Kachhap
51kg - Sainath Pardhi
55kg - Samarth Mhakave
60kg - Gaurav
65kg - Anuj
71kg - Sachin Kumar
80kg - Nishant Phogat
92kg - Lucky
110kg - Ronak

