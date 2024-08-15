Nishant Phogat among 29 Indians in action at under-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024

A week after the 2024 Paris Olympics, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the list of wrestlers for the U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.
The first World Championships of this season will be held from August 19 to 25 in the Jordanian capital, UWW said in a release.
The competition will see 576 wrestlers compete in 30 weight classes in Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling and Greco-Roman. In a two-day format, the tournament will begin with Greco-Roman followed by Women’s Wrestling and finish with Freestyle.
LIST OF INDIANS AT THE CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Freestyle - Men
Freestyle - Women
Greco-Roman
