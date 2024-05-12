MagazineBuy Print

Aman only male Indian wrestler in Paris Olympics as Jaideep, Sujeet bow out of Qualifiers

India will have six wrestlers in its contingent in Paris with five quotas coming through women.

Published : May 12, 2024 22:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26.
It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26. | Photo Credit: V V Krishnan / The Hindu
It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26. | Photo Credit: V V Krishnan / The Hindu

Sujeet Kalkal and Jaideep Ahlawat resisted their respective rivals well at the World Qualifiers on Sunday but could not add more quotas to India’s kitty for the Paris Olympics, where the country will have only one male wrestler in Aman Sehrawat presenting his challenge.

In his crucial 65kg bronze medal contest, Sujeet matched USA’s Zain Allen Retherford in terms of skills but conceded a takedown on counter attack to lose 2-2 on criteria.

It was Sujeet who got on board first with a tremendous counter-attack move. He was about to concede points on takedown but surprised the American with his quick counter and led the bout for considerable period.

ALSO READ | Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to face trial for sexual harassment of women wrestlers

Looking for another take-down, he went after Retherford but it was now turn of the American to pull off a counter move as he got the take-down near the end of circle.

Retherford maintained the scoreline to walk out a winner.

Sujeet’s defeat also means that if Bajrang Punia, who has been suspended for refusing to provide sample for a dope test, had any hopes to make it to the Paris, they have been dashed.

KNOW YOUR ATHLETE | Aman Sehrawat, the next wrestling sensation from Chhatrasal Stadium

Jaideep was also in fray on Sunday and began with a technically superior win in his 74kg repechage round clash against Turkmenistan’s Arslan Amanmyradov.

However, he could not do much against home favourite Soner Demirtas, losing the bronze match 1-2.

India will have six wrestlers in its contingent in Paris with five quotas coming through women.

ALSO READ | Never refused to give my sample for doping control: Bajrang Punia after UWW suspension

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) qualified for Paris Games at different qualifying events.

It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26.

