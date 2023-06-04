Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup

Published : Jun 04, 2023 11:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

The 25-year-old Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya pulled out from the Bishkek Ranking Series on Sunday due to a knee injury.

“According to the Indian coaching staff, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist injured his knee while warming up and won’t compete in Bishkek,” United World Wrestling said in its statement.

Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category.

However, Dahiya is competing in a new weight category of 61 kgs along with his compatriots, Pankaj and Aman Sehrawat.

Pankaj set up a quarterfinal clash against fellow Indian and fast rising Sehrawat with a confident 8-2 win over Gerogia’s Giorgi Goniashvili.

Also clearing the qualification round was Mulayam Yadav in 70kg. He comfortably beat Kazakhstan’s Doszhan Asetov 9-4.

India has won four medals so far in the tournament. The women wrestlers won three medals on Saturday while one came through Greco Roman grappler Manjeet.

In January 2023, Dahiya was a key part of the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing several female wrestlers, including a minor.

However, recently the 25-year-old Dahiya has maintained silence over the issue despite raging protests in New Delhi.