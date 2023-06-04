Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup

The 25-year-old Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 11:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The 25-year-old Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal.
The 25-year-old Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 25-year-old Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya pulled out from the Bishkek Ranking Series on Sunday due to a knee injury.

“According to the Indian coaching staff, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist injured his knee while warming up and won’t compete in Bishkek,” United World Wrestling said in its statement.

Dahiya was last seen in action 10 months ago during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category.

ALSO READ
Manjeet wins bronze in UWW ranking series wrestling event in Kyrgyzstan

However, Dahiya is competing in a new weight category of 61 kgs along with his compatriots, Pankaj and Aman Sehrawat.

Pankaj set up a quarterfinal clash against fellow Indian and fast rising Sehrawat with a confident 8-2 win over Gerogia’s Giorgi Goniashvili.

Also clearing the qualification round was Mulayam Yadav in 70kg. He comfortably beat Kazakhstan’s Doszhan Asetov 9-4.

India has won four medals so far in the tournament. The women wrestlers won three medals on Saturday while one came through Greco Roman grappler Manjeet.

In January 2023, Dahiya was a key part of the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing several female wrestlers, including a minor.

However, recently the 25-year-old Dahiya has maintained silence over the issue despite raging protests in New Delhi.

Related Topics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season
    Reuters
  3. Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit Sharma’s calmness in title clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  3. Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision
    PTI
  4. Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
    PTI
  5. FIR by wrestlers reveal traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season
    Reuters
  3. Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit Sharma’s calmness in title clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment