MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Reetika crowned U-23 World Wrestling Champion, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to achieve historic feat

Reetika Hooda defeated the USA’s Kennedy Blades in the summit clash to achieve a historic feat. The wrestler switched from 72kg to 76kg before entering the championship and beat the former junior world champion on Friday.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 15:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Reetika after winning the World U-23 Wrestling Championships.
Reetika after winning the World U-23 Wrestling Championships. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA
infoIcon

Reetika after winning the World U-23 Wrestling Championships. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA

Reetika Hooda became the first ever Indian female wrestler to become the U-23 World Champion on Friday.

Reetika defeated USA’s Kennedy Blades in the summit clash in Tirana, Albania, to achieve the historic feat. The wrestler switched from 72kg to 76kg before entering the championship and beat the former junior world champion.

The Indian was on top right from the start and entered the break with a 3-2 lead. She won the final 9-2.

Reetika also won bronze in the U-20 World Championship held last year and in the senior Asian Championship that took place in April 2023.

Reetika began her campaign with a 9-1 victory over Nodoka Yamamoto of Japan in the qualification round. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Rita Talismanovaa by virtual superiority (16-6) before registering a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the semifinal.

In the women’s 72kg event, Jyoti began with a crushing 9-0 win over Ukraine’s Ityna Zablotska in the quarter-finals and followed that up with an impressive 7-0 victory over Turkey’s Bukrenaz Sert.

In the final, she is up against 19-year American Amit Elor, who is also yet to concede a point in the championship.

Three Indians are in bronze medal contention.

Reena will fight for 57kg bronze against Canada’s Mia Katherine Friesen while Bhagyashree Hanumant Fand (62kg) will take on Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan.

Monika (65kg) is set to clash with American Macey Ellen Kilty.

- With inputs from PTI

Related Topics

Reetika /

U-23 Wrestling Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 85/2 (12 overs); Markram, van der Dussen take SA close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. Reetika crowned U-23 World Wrestling Champion, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to achieve historic feat
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Round-up: Riyan Parag fifty condemns Kerala to first defeat; Hyderabad eases to win over Haryana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. IOA ad-hoc panel rejects National Games wrestling entries, sent by recognised Rajasthan state body
    PTI
  2. Reetika crowned U-23 World Wrestling Champion, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to achieve historic feat
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWW ready to lift suspension of WFI after elections, says Lalovic
    PTI
  4. Wrestling at Asian Games 2023 review: Silver medal for Deepak Punia, the silver lining for India at Hangzhou
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. After semifinal heartbreak, Antim swaps tears for Wrestling World Championships bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 85/2 (12 overs); Markram, van der Dussen take SA close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. Reetika crowned U-23 World Wrestling Champion, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to achieve historic feat
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Round-up: Riyan Parag fifty condemns Kerala to first defeat; Hyderabad eases to win over Haryana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment