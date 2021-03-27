Wrestling

Sakshi Malik wins trials in non-Olympic weight

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who had earlier lost in the trials for the 62kg Olympic weight, booked her berth in a non-Olympic category.

Sakshi Malik has earned a place in the Asian wrestling championships which will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan (File Photo).   -  Reuters Photo

Y.B. Sarangi
27 March, 2021 20:14 IST

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik won the women’s 65kg selection trials on Saturday to earn a place in the upcoming Asian wrestling championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Sakshi, who had earlier lost in the trials for the 62kg Olympic weight, booked her berth in a non-Olympic category.

Pinki (55kg), Sarita (59kg) and Divya Kakran (72kg) also claimed spots in non-Olympic weights at the trials held in Lucknow.