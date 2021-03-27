More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Sakshi Malik wins trials in non-Olympic weight Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who had earlier lost in the trials for the 62kg Olympic weight, booked her berth in a non-Olympic category. Y.B. Sarangi 27 March, 2021 20:14 IST Sakshi Malik has earned a place in the Asian wrestling championships which will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan (File Photo). - Reuters Photo Y.B. Sarangi 27 March, 2021 20:14 IST Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik won the women’s 65kg selection trials on Saturday to earn a place in the upcoming Asian wrestling championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.RELATED | Sonam defeats Sakshi to qualify for the Asian Olympic qualifying event and the Asian championships Sakshi, who had earlier lost in the trials for the 62kg Olympic weight, booked her berth in a non-Olympic category.Pinki (55kg), Sarita (59kg) and Divya Kakran (72kg) also claimed spots in non-Olympic weights at the trials held in Lucknow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.