Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek

While Sonam and Nisha suffered first round defeats, Priya lost her quarterfinal bout at the UWW Ranking Series tournament.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 13:34 IST , Bishkek - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Sonam Malik.
File image of Sonam Malik. | Photo Credit: PT
infoIcon

File image of Sonam Malik. | Photo Credit: PT

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik, who is returning from an elbow injury, and Nisha Dahiya suffered first round defeats while Priya lost her quarterfinal bout at the UWW Ranking Series tournament, here on Friday.

Sonam, the silver medallist at the 2022 junior world championship, lost 3-5 to China’s Jia Long in the qualification round.

The Asian championship silver medallist Nisha had a disappointing result in the 68kg competition as she lost by technical superiority to Uzbekistan’s Firuza Esenbaeva.

The Uzbeki later lost her quarterfinal to Turkey’s Nesir Bas, thus closing the repechage door on Nisha.

In the 76kg, Priya began with a 6-0 win over Ukraine’s Anastasiia Osniach but lost the quarterfinal 1-10 to China’s Qiandegenchagan.

Both Sonam and Priya can get repechage rounds if the wrestlers they have lost to, reach the final.

Meanwhile, India went unrepresented in the 57kg in which Anshu Malik was supposed to participate.

Related Topics

Sonam Malik /

Nisha Dahiya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George trails behind Toma Junior after game one
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
    PTI
  3. WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
    PTI
  4. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
    PTI
  2. FIR by wrestlers reveal traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manjeet wins bronze in UWW ranking series wrestling event in Kyrgyzstan
    PTI
  4. Wrestlers’ protest: IOC calls treatment of wrestlers disturbing, seeks unbiased investigation
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Wrestlers delay plan to throw medals into river Ganga as part of sexual abuse protest
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George trails behind Toma Junior after game one
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
    PTI
  3. WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
    PTI
  4. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment