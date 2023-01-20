Wrestling

Wrestlers want IOA to form a probe panel, demand WFI to be disbanded

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 20 January, 2023 14:17 IST
Banjrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. 

Banjrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.  | Photo Credit: R.V. MORRTHY | THE HINDU

The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI president, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its president be sacked.

They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

