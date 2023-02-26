Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Nikhat Zareen nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award

Nikhat Zareen has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

On May 19, 2022, Zareen won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul, becoming only the fifth Indian boxer and the first since Mary Kom in 2018 to win a world title.

⦿ ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

She was also the first apart from Mary to win a title outside India.

Zareen would follow up her gold at Turkey with another at the Commonwealth Games. At Birmingham, she became only the third woman boxer from India to place on top of the podium