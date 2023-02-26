Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Nikhat Zareen nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award

Nikhat Zareen has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.
On May 19, 2022, Zareen won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul, becoming only the fifth Indian boxer and the first since Mary Kom in 2018 to win a world title.
She was also the first apart from Mary to win a title outside India.
Zareen would follow up her gold at Turkey with another at the Commonwealth Games. At Birmingham, she became only the third woman boxer from India to place on top of the podium
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.
