AAI extends tie-up with NTPC for three more years

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has extended its association with Archery Association of India (AAI) up to November 2024.

As the primary sponsor of Indian archery, NTPC has got the title sponsorship of all the National championships and five prize money events, including four National Ranking Archery Tournaments (NRATs) and a final (in three categories).

Archery meet at Sonepat

To tap young talents from the northern zone, the Archery Association of India (AAI) will organise a tournament at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Sonepat on November 7.

The tournament will be held at senior and junior levels in both recurve and compound sections.

"These events are planned with the aims to enhance domestic competition, mass participation and to give an opportunity to the archers of northern region," AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar said in a release.

(With inputs from PTI)