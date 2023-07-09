MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men’s U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 11:55 IST , Limerick, Ireland - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country’s medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold here.

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men’s U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.

Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s Under-18 title.

Priyansh had an intense opening round where the former Under-18 world champion Brenk levelled the Indian 29-all, shooting two arrows closer to the target.

A composed Priyansh came up with a perfect round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure following the promising start in the first end.

From a three-point advantage after the second end, Priyansh went on to build on his lead and was 118-112 ahead before the fifth and final round.

The duo ended as they started, shooting 29 each which was enough for Priyansh to claim the U-21 world title in compound section.

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month’s World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships as she defeated Leann.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India’s fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India’s hope for a third medal on Saturday evaporated when Avneet Kaur went down to Hallie Boulton of Great Britain in a shoot-off.

After a tied 138-all finish, Hallie edged out the Indian 10-9 in the shoot-off.

India have so far won nine medals that also include one silver and three bronze.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery
    PTI
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, advances to semifinal
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve
    AFP
  4. Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery
    PTI
  2. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze
    PTI
  4. Archery World Cup Stage-3: Compound archers bag two team bronze medals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery
    PTI
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, advances to semifinal
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve
    AFP
  4. Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment