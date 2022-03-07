Archer Surekha gets Deputy Collector posting

Andhra Pradesh State Government has formally announced that ace woman archer V. Jyothi Surekha will be given Group I posting, equivalent to that of a Deputy Collector cadre in the Government, on Monday.

The 25-year-old Surekha earned this privilege by her consistent performances at the highest level, including six medals in World championships, only renowned boxer Mary Kom among women athletes has the same number of medals.

Surekha, now in Delhi for the Asian Games trials to be held from tomorrow, thanked the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, the top officials of the Government for helping in getting the posting.

“I assure, I will continue to work hard and bring laurels to the country and the State,” the Vijayawada-based archer said.