Archery camp at Army Sports Institute in progress

The archers in the national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune are slowly getting into their stride.

Even though the camp started on August 25, most of the archers have been quietly enduring the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, after assembling from different parts of the country.

Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Vishwas and B Dhiraj were already at the Institute and had started their training straightaway.

“They are in their normal rhythm and routine. Some started from yesterday, and some are joining today after quarantine. They start slowly with the 10-metre shooting and physical exercise, with focus on flexibility. Concentration is more on muscle endurance and strength,” said physio Arvind Yadav.

Not all the 16 archers have joined. Some are still trying to travel to Pune amid the travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the archers did not have the space and exposure to train during lockdown. So, we have to be careful with the physical preparation,” said the physio, who has the experience of assisting the team in the Olympics and Asian Games.

Cautious approach is the key even though the archers may be hungry and enthusiastic to train hard despite no competition in the calendar this year.

“We have to put some restrictions and make the athletes understand that they can’t go really hard. They still need to have all those muscles activated before activity,” said Arvind, emphasising the key aspect of tuning the body to meet the rigours of training.

Most of the archers were occupied with fitness and short distance shooting during the lockdown. “Overall things look good. We need to set small goals and keep progressing every day,” said Arvind.

Indian men have won the Olympic quota for Tokyo, and the women’s team stand a chance to qualify next year, even though an individual quota has been won.