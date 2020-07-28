More Sports More Sports IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own CGA to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations. PTI New Delhi 28 July, 2020 18:08 IST The CGA of India will deal with the CGF regarding any matters related to Commonwealth nations, including the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. - PTI Photo PTI New Delhi 28 July, 2020 18:08 IST The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday constituted an 11-member Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA of India) under its president Narinder Batra for the 2020-21 season.Besides Batra, the committee also includes senior IOA officials R.K. Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice-president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).V.D. Nanavati, Adille Sumariwala, Kuldeep Vats, Ajay Singh, Dushyant Chautala and Ajit Banerjee are other members of the panel.READ: President Batra requests IOA EC to release pending grant to NSFs and SOAs Union minister and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh are special invitees to the committee.As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own Commonwealth Games Association to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations.So, the CGA of India will deal with the CGF regarding any matters related to Commonwealth nations, including the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.