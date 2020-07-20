IOA Executive Council ratifies 17 committees

Almost 17 different committees formed by the IOA including those for legal issues, sponsorship and marketing and to oversee preparations for the 2021 World Beach Games and the 2022 Winter Olympics were approved on Monday.

The committees, formed by IOA president Narinder Batra in the final week of May, were sent for IOA Executive Council approval on July 8. “In order to bring more efficiency in IOA working, I am working towards a plan to decentralise the working within IOA and involve more people for recommendation/decision making process...Since we have no tested voting mechanism in place in IOA as of now for online voting hence I am sending the 17 mails for your vote for ratification...” Batra wrote seeking replies within seven days.

Of the 32 EC members, eight did not reply while 20 of the remaining 24 agreed to the decisions in toto. Interestingly, the 2021 Beach Games have already been postponed to 2023 while the list does not include the Ethics, Arbitration, Dispute and Vigilance commissions.