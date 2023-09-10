Archery World Cup: Jawkar settles for silver; Aditi, Jyothi make quarterfinals exit

Prathamesh Jawkar narrowly lost to another 20-year-old, Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton, in the compound men’s individual title clash to take the silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Jawkar was beaten 148-148 via a tense shoot-off, where both archers hit the ‘X’ but the Danish rode on his luck to shoot closer to the centre.

Jawkar, the gold medallist of the World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, showed good consistency to get past local favourite Miguel Becerra 149-141 in the quarterfinals and got a perfect score to topple World No.1 Dutchman Mike Schloesser 150-149, for the second time this season, in the semifinals.

Against Fullerton, who ousted Abhishek Verma 150-147 in the last four, Maharashtra lad Jawkar trailed by one point in the first end but fought back to level the scores 119-119 in the fourth. As the two ended with a deadlock, the match went into the tie-breaker.

The experienced Verma raised the bar in the bronze medal match, but was beaten 150-149 by a flawless Schloesser.

In the women’s section, World champion Aditi Swami and the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha exited in the quarterfinals. Colombia’s Sara Lopez won the women’s crown.

The results: Compound - Individual:

Men: Quarterfinals: Abhishek Verma bt Sawyer Sullivan (USA) 146-146 (shoot-off 10-9), Prathamesh Jawkar bt Miguel Becerra (Mex) 149-141; Semifinals: Mathias Fullerton (Den) bt Verma 150-147; Jawkar bt Mike Schloesser (Ned) 150-149; Bronze medal match: Schloesser bt Verma 150-149; Gold medal match: Fullerton bt Jawkar 148-148 (10*-10).

Women: Quarterfinals: Sara Lopez (Col) bt V. Jyothi Surekha 149-144, Tanja Gellenthien (Den) bt Aditi Swami 145-145 (10-9).